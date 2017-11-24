Early morning fire off I-15 produces large flames

In a move that could signal cooperation with the government, lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have told President Donald Trump's lawyers that they are no longer communicating with them about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.
Firefighters were battling a roadside vegetation fire Friday morning off Interstate 15 near Market Street in the Mount Hope neighborhood, authorities said.
Temperatures are going to remain in the warm range across San Diego County, but the sizzling temperatures experienced Wednesday and Thursday will not be present.
Shoppers were out before dawn in the U.S. for fun and for deals, as retailers that have had a tough year were hoping to bring customers to their stores and websites for Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
A charity run, meals for the needy, a long-running music festival and -- shhh! -- holiday shopping were on tap for Thanksgiving Day in San Diego.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.
Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.
The California Highway Patrol arrested 15 in San Diego County on suspicion of drunken driving, during the first night of its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period."
The always-heated topic of whether to begin holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day will be raised again Thursday, as many chain stores will open their doors around San Diego one day before the so-called "Black Friday."