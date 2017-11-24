Catch Pauly Shore live at the La Jolla Comedy Store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Catch Pauly Shore live at the La Jolla Comedy Store

(NEWS 8) - "Jury Duty", "Biodome", "Encino Man", "Son In Law" -- When you look back on these classics one man comes to mind: Pauly Shore.

Shore docked his yacht in San Diego for a few days so he could take the stage at the La Jolla Comedy Store Friday and Saturday night. He stopped by the News 8 studio to chat with Dan Cohen and Heather Myers to talk about his act, family and career, and sprinkled in a few moments of classic Pauly Shore hilarity.

He also shed light on a new documentary series that details his life off stage.

Watch a short clip of classic Pauly Shore moments to refresh your memory (Warning: NSFW language):

