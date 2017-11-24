Chris Hardwick & Lydia Hearst Bravely Kiss On Space Mountain

Chris Hardwick confesses that he and his wife, Lydia Heart, are Disney fanatics and explains why it's so dangerous to kiss on Disneyland's Space Mountain.
James and pizza delivery driver Tad head out for an evening of deliveries, with each customer having to choose between the pizza they ordered or whatever is in the mystery pizza box.
After James and Shemar Moore celebrate their appearances in this year's People's Sexiest Man Alive edition, Kate Bosworth talks about her pick for sexiest man, despite his awful haircut.
James and Kim Kardashian take turns asking each other very personal questions about Kim's siblings and James's guests, which they must answer or eat disgusting foods, like a scarab beetle.
James enlists some commuting help from P!nk, driving around Los Angeles singing her classics, and the two end upside down to prove once and for all you can sing better inverted.
James asks Jason Segel and Seth Rogen about meeting 20 years ago to make "Freaks & Geeks" and learns a trip to the movie theater to see "The Matrix" was the glue that created their bond of friendship.
James congratulates Jason Momoa on recently marrying Lisa Bonnet, and learns the pair started out enjoying some Guinness and grits and never looked back.
James and the young stars of "Stranger Things" - Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp - reunite their Motown cover band The Upside Downs.
Celebrating tennis champion Novak Djokovic's appearance on The Late Late Show, James straps on some protective gear and places a water bottle on his helmet and challenges Novak, Rainn Wilson and Jack Whitehall to serve until they knocks the bottle down.
James and Hailey Baldwin team up against William H. Macy and Matt LeBlanc, and they take turns putting on blindfolds and identifying whatever is in front of them only using their sense of nuzzling.