Save a few Black Friday bucks for Small Business Saturday

(NEWS 8) - Everyone knows about the huge deals and savings available at the big-box retail stores, but you can make a real impact on our local economy by going on a small business shopping spree.
San Diegans are encouraged to save a few bucks on Black Friday and help contribute to the lifeblood of our economy on Small Business Saturday at Liberty Station.
News 8 welcomed a few small business owners to join the Morning Extra set on Friday morning and showcase some of their products and services. Check out some of their inventory.
Businesses featured include:
- Moment Bicycles: personalized bike fits, superb bike mechanics, bicycle sales, and road, tri, and mountain rentals.
- Lauren LeVieux Art Studio: Mainly abstract, oil on canvas paintings
- Comickaze Comics: Specializes in graphic novels, children's books and pop culture items but also has many fiction and nonfiction novels and can provide any book that can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
- Smoothie Rider: Farm-to-cup menu to include bowls and sweet parfaits in addition to their signature, seasonally rotating menu of health-conscious and organic smoothies.
Two women were run over and pinned under a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver near Cowles Mountain in the San Carlos neighborhood today.
Everyone knows about the huge deals and savings available at the big-box retail stores, but you can make a real impact on our local economy by going on a small business shopping spree.
"Jury Duty", "Biodome", "Encino Man", "Son In Law" -- When you look back on these classics one man comes to mind: Pauly Shore.
Firefighters were battling a roadside vegetation fire Friday morning off Interstate 15 near Market Street in the Mount Hope neighborhood, authorities said.
Temperatures are going to remain in the warm range across San Diego County, but the sizzling temperatures experienced Wednesday and Thursday will not be present.
Shoppers were out before dawn in the U.S. for fun and for deals, as retailers that have had a tough year were hoping to bring customers to their stores and websites for Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
A charity run, meals for the needy, a long-running music festival and -- shhh! -- holiday shopping were on tap for Thanksgiving Day in San Diego.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount on Thanksgiving since 2013 Thursday, despite dropping for 10 consecutive days.
Shoppers are hitting the stores on Thanksgiving as retailers under pressure look for ways to poach shoppers from their rivals.