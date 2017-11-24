Save a few Black Friday bucks for Small Business Saturday

(NEWS 8) - Everyone knows about the huge deals and savings available at the big-box retail stores, but you can make a real impact on our local economy by going on a small business shopping spree.

San Diegans are encouraged to save a few bucks on Black Friday and help contribute to the lifeblood of our economy on Small Business Saturday at Liberty Station.

News 8 welcomed a few small business owners to join the Morning Extra set on Friday morning and showcase some of their products and services. Check out some of their inventory.

Businesses featured include:

- Moment Bicycles: personalized bike fits, superb bike mechanics, bicycle sales, and road, tri, and mountain rentals.

- Lauren LeVieux Art Studio: Mainly abstract, oil on canvas paintings

- Comickaze Comics: Specializes in graphic novels, children's books and pop culture items but also has many fiction and nonfiction novels and can provide any book that can be purchased at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

- Smoothie Rider: Farm-to-cup menu to include bowls and sweet parfaits in addition to their signature, seasonally rotating menu of health-conscious and organic smoothies.