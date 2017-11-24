Poland to phase out Sunday shopping by 2020

A big cat enclosure at Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary in Alpine is almost finished. The multi-acre enclosure will be complete next week and will be home to three white lions among other big cats. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy has a sneak peak of the new habitat.
It was another historically hot day in San Diego County, with several places breaking or tying all-time high temperature records.
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries.
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, resigned Friday and simultaneously named his own successor, setting up the consumer agency for another battle with the Trump White House over control of the powerful federal watchdog.
Retailers worked hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person deals meant to counter the ease of shopping by phone on Amazon. A better economy and colder weather helped, to be sure.
President Donald Trump says he will be calling his Egyptian counterpart "in a short while" to discuss Friday's "tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life."
Lindsay Weiss once lost her cellphone and got it back, so she and a friend knew what they had to do when they discovered a camera during the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert — even though it meant giving up their coveted shady seat for a musical performance.
Everyone knows about the huge deals and savings available at the big-box retail stores, but you can make a real impact on our local economy by going on a small business shopping spree.
Two women were run over and pinned under a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver near Cowles Mountain in the San Carlos neighborhood today.
"Jury Duty", "Biodome", "Encino Man", "Son In Law" -- When you look back on these classics one man comes to mind: Pauly Shore.