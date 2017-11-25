Navy sailor accused of possessing child porn - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Navy sailor accused of possessing child porn

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Navy sailor has been charged with possessing child pornography - including some images that may have been taken at or near his San Diego home. 

Petty Officer First Class John Ward was arrested last week after agents served a search warrant at his house in Birdland. 

An investigation found more than 100 images of minors engaging in explicit acts uploaded to a Google account connected to Ward. 

He pleaded not guilty and will be in court for a hearing next week. 

