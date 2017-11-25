Navy sailor accused of possessing child porn

As Black Friday comes to an end, several San Diego neighborhoods are ready to host special shopping events to encourage San Diegans go shop small on Saturday – drawing attention to local businesses.
County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double- check their receipts to protect against overcharging.
Simi Valley was a sleepy Southern California suburb in 1979, one frequently ranked near the top of surveys of America's safest cities — in large part because hundreds of police officers from nearby Los Angeles lived there.
A Navy sailor has been charged with possessing child pornography - including some images that may have been taken at or near his San Diego home.
A big cat enclosure at Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary in Alpine is almost finished. The multi-acre enclosure will be complete next week and will be home to three white lions among other big cats. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy has a sneak peek of the new habitat.
It was another historically hot day in San Diego County, with several places breaking or tying all-time high temperature records.
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries.
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, resigned Friday and simultaneously named his own successor, setting up the consumer agency for another battle with the Trump White House over control of the powerful federal watchdog.
Retailers worked hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person deals meant to counter the ease of shopping by phone on Amazon. A better economy and colder weather helped, to be sure.
President Donald Trump says he will be calling his Egyptian counterpart "in a short while" to discuss Friday's "tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life."