Navy sailor accused of possessing child porn

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Navy sailor has been charged with possessing child pornography - including some images that may have been taken at or near his San Diego home.

Petty Officer First Class John Ward was arrested last week after agents served a search warrant at his house in Birdland.

An investigation found more than 100 images of minors engaging in explicit acts uploaded to a Google account connected to Ward.

He pleaded not guilty and will be in court for a hearing next week.