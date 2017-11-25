Shoppers are urged to double-check their receipts against overcharging

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double- check their receipts to protect against overcharging.

More than 12 percent of businesses inspected last year by the Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures had overcharging errors that averaged $2.28, according to the county.

The weights and measures department checks price-scanning devices, scales and other equipment to make sure businesses they are charging customers accurately.

Tips to protect against overcharging:

--Verify receipts immediately and notify store management of any discrepancy between the advertised and charged price;

--Watch the cash register's display screen as your items are scanned by the cashier;

--Take sales advertisements with you when shopping;

--Known that stores cannot legally charge more than their lowest advertised, posted or quoted price.