Shop Small: Spotlight on San Diego's small businesses

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – As Black Friday comes to an end, several San Diego neighborhoods are ready to host special shopping events to encourage San Diegans go shop small on Saturday – drawing attention to local businesses.

This year, Ocean Beach is marking its official place in the national Shop Small for small business Saturday.

“When you spend your money in a local business, more of that money goes back into the community. They tend to hire local and the people who work there spend local,” said Isabel Clark, Programs Director for the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association.

Ocean Beach, which is known for its character- corporate resistance, has 26 local shops. “We have everything from rock shops to hair salons to fancy boutiques, taco shops and restaurants and bars,” said Clark.

Shop Small reported that 63% of Californians plan to spend more on Small Business Saturday than last year.

Chris and Joella Peregoy are the new owners of the Ocean Beach Business Center. “Come see us. The first ten that spend ten get a nice tote bag,” said Chris.

“The OB Business Center is great if I need to print off a couple resumes or I need to check my email or I need something shipped or boxes. They are reasonably priced,” said Ocean Beach resident and Cafe Bella barista, Carolyn Gould.

“Kids get to write their letters to Santa and ask for whatever they would like and will actually receive a letter in the mail stamped from the North Pole from Santa,” said Chris.

Ocean Beach is offering a passport so when shoppers participate at stores they can receive a special punch. If shoppers turn it in by December 20th they can win fabulous prices.

“For us, it’s about the heart and soul of the community,” said Raffelina Grano, Ocean Beach resident and Cafe Bella barista.

Ocean Beach’s Small Business Saturday will start at 9 a.m., and will also feature giveaways on the grassy area.

You can learn more about San Diego’s businesses taking part in Shop Small at: American Express - Shop Small.

