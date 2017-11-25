Engelbert Humperdinck’s New Album Is a 'Love Letter' to His Alzheimer's-Stricken Wife: 'Caring for Her Is What I Have to Do'

Engelbert Humperdinck has sold more than 150 million albums over the past 50 years, but his latest record is particularly close to his heart.
A buck in the throes of mating season attacked the cruiser of sheriff's deputy and ended up stuck in the wheel well.
Disgraced former paralympian Oscar Pistorius will spend more than two times his original sentence stemming from the 2013 murder of his girlfriend.
A parrot that was left heartbroken after being taken into a rescue found the perfect way to cheer itself up — by swinging from a volunteer's hair.
Black Friday got off to a chaotic start at several locations as a Missouri man was shot in a shopping mall parking lot while other bargain hunts descended into violence.
A terminally ill patient’s final wish to see the ocean one last time has been granted by Australian paramedics who took her to the beach on a stretcher.
Workers and guests on a crocodile tour in Australia made quite the discovery when they spotted a rare white crocodile that may be a descendant of a notorious killer croc.
A young girl in North Carolina is taking steps to improve the lives of others by collecting shoes and donating them to homeless children.