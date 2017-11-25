Surveillance video catches robbery attempt at Bay Park gas station

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A would-be gas station robber was spooked by a customer and fled before he could carry out his plan Saturday morning, San Diego police said.



It happened about 8 a.m. at an Arco station in the 1500 block of Morena Boulevard, in the Bay Park neighborhood.



A man entered the station and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money and threatened to kill her, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department. The entire encounter was captured by surveillance cameras.



The clerk refused to hand over any cash, stalling until a customer pulled up in the parking lot. The man was seen on the video looking out the window as the car pulled in. He quickly dashed out the front door.



The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Asian man in his 50s with a mustache and a short, thin build. He was seen wearing reading glasses and a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt, Martinez said. The clerk said she recognized the suspect from a robbery earlier in the week.



Police also suspect the man of robbing the same Arco station, a 7 Eleven and a Subway on Wednesday.



Robbery detectives are investigating both incidents, Martinez said. Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information on the attempted robbery is encouraged to call police.