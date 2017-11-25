2 sailors from Florida, 1 from Louisiana die in crash

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Navy says two sailors from Florida and another from Louisiana died in an aircraft crash in the Philippine Sea.
In a news release, the Navy's 7th Fleet said the families of Lt. Steven Combs and Airman apprentice Bryan Grosso of Florida and airman Matthew Chialastri of Louisiana were notified of their deaths following the Wednesday crash.
The C-2A "Greyhound" transport aircraft was traveling to the USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed. Eight people were rescued. U.S. and Japanese ships searched for the three missing sailors.
"Their service and sacrifice will be lasting," said Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of the 7th Fleet.
The release didn't provide hometowns for the men, but all three were assigned to the Ronald Reagan.
The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash.
An apartment complex in Escondido was engulfed in flames early Saturday, and the cause was under investigation.
As Black Friday comes to an end, several San Diego neighborhoods are ready to host special shopping events to encourage San Diegans go shop small on Saturday – drawing attention to local businesses.
It was another historically hot day in San Diego County, with several places breaking or tying all-time high temperature records.
A would-be gas station robber was spooked by a customer and fled before he could carry out his plan Saturday morning, San Diego police said.
County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double- check their receipts to protect against overcharging.
Simi Valley was a sleepy Southern California suburb in 1979, one frequently ranked near the top of surveys of America's safest cities — in large part because hundreds of police officers from nearby Los Angeles lived there.
A Navy sailor has been charged with possessing child pornography - including some images that may have been taken at or near his San Diego home.
A big cat enclosure at Lions, Tigers and Bears Animal Sanctuary in Alpine is almost finished. The multi-acre enclosure will be complete next week and will be home to three white lions among other big cats. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy has a sneak peek of the new habitat.
A predawn blaze scorched two neighboring homes Friday morning in Chula Vista, but occupants in both houses escaped without injuries.
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, resigned Friday and simultaneously named his own successor, setting up the consumer agency for another battle with the Trump White House over control of the powerful federal watchdog.