Apartment fire leaves 56 without power in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An apartment complex in Escondido was engulfed in flames early Saturday, and the cause was under investigation.



At 3:40 a.m., authorities received a report of a car fire at the complex, located in the 300 block of West Sixth Street, said Officer Ryan Banks of the Escondido Police Department.



Firefighters arrived on-scene to find an entire carport and two nearby apartment units ablaze, Banks said.



Residents of the two apartment units managed to escape, and no injuries were reported.



Police were investigating the fire's cause, but it is not believed to be suspicious, Banks said.



The fire also downed power lines and caused transformers in the area to explode, he said. As of 1 p.m., 56 customers were without power, according to San Diego Gas and Electric. Service was expected to be restored by about 3 p.m.