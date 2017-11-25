Protesters call for short-term vacation rental policy change in OB

OCEAN BEACH (NEWS 8) - Angry OBceans crowded a busy neighborhood street corner on Saturday to protest the "havoc" caused by the "Airbnb empire" and called on city leaders to place restrictions on the short-term vacation rental (STVR) economy.

Residents gathered at the corner of Abbott and Voltaire streets where the group, led by OB Rag and Save San Diego Neighborhoods, claims four brand-new, 2-story houses are being used as STVR despite their owner promising City Council that he and his family would be living in at least one of them. Demonstrators occupied the corner shouting in the name of new policy and waving signs, some reading "Neighborhoods are for Neighbors!"

After hearing from a few participants, the crowd then walked to a nearby apartment complex that the group says is also being turned into a STVR property.

The group is looking ahead to a City Council meeting on December 12 where officials are planning to address the issue of STVRs and is urging those concerned to show up and voice their opinions. The meeting is at 10 a.m. in Golden Hall.