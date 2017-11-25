Police searching for suspect in Clairemont gas station robbery

A would-be gas station robber was spooked by a customer and fled before he could carry out his plan Saturday morning, San Diego police said.
Survivors of sexual assault and harassment have been joining the #MeToo conversation on social media, breaking their silence to give others the courage to do the same. Hundreds of survivors and supporters took the conversation to the streets of Downtown on Saturday for the Me Too march.
California Highway Patrol officers took arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after she veered off the road and crashed into a property fenceline east of El Cajon on Saturday evening.
CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - Drone video catches a pod of nine dolphins swimming off the coast of Carlsbad, Drone video from Jeff Hall
An apartment complex in Escondido was engulfed in flames early Saturday, and the cause was under investigation.
A man was at large after robbing a gas station in Clairemont early Saturday Just after 5 a.m., a man entered an Arco gas station in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue, drew a gun and demanded money from the station's clerk.
Angry OBceans crowded a busy neighborhood street corner on Saturday to protest the "havoc" caused by the "Airbnb empire" and called on city leaders to place restrictions on the short-term vacation rental (STVR) economy.
As Black Friday comes to an end, several San Diego neighborhoods are ready to host special shopping events to encourage San Diegans go shop small on Saturday – drawing attention to local businesses.
It was another historically hot day in San Diego County, with several places breaking or tying all-time high temperature records.
County officials are urging holiday shoppers to double- check their receipts to protect against overcharging.