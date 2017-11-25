Suspected DUI driver crashes into property in East County

EL CAJON (NEWS 8/CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers took arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after she veered off the road and crashed into a property fenceline east of El Cajon on Saturday evening.

A witness to the accident said he saw the woman and her male passenger apparently asleep, both with their heads tilted back in the headrest, as they traveled westbound on Dehesa Road.

"I was on the horn as soon as I saw them cross over the double yellow line in our car," Nathan Moyer said. "They didn't wake up, didn't flinch and just kept the same line going right across the road."

The black BMW crashed into the fenceline of a property and Moyer pulled over to help the two people inside. He said that the driver was visibly disorientated following the crash and tried to exit the vehicle with her seatbelt still on. Moyer also said that the car smelled like what he thought was marijuana.

The woman told CHP that she lost control while trying to avoid an object in the roadway as they returned from Sycuan Casino, according to CHP officer Christopher Turner. Neither the driver or her passenger was seriously injured, and no one on the property was hurt in the accident, Turner said.

Officer Turner urged drivers to report suspicious drivers right away and encouraged anyone not fit to drive to call a taxi.