Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Photos of Newborn Son Kenzo: 'Feeling Beyond Blessed'

If only everyone’s holiday exhaustion looked as glam as Jennifer Lopez’s! The 48-year-old pop diva and actress shared a sexy post-holidays selfie with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.
Bachelor Nation is about to get just a little bit bigger! Bachelor star Kelly Travis announced her first pregnancy over the holiday weekend with a sweet sonogram Instagram post.
Fans got the gift of a Kardashian Kristmas on Sunday in the special holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the special, grandmomager Kris Jenner couldn’t help but gush about the new additions to her family, hinting once again at Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s unconfi...
Stassi Schroeder has had a "sobering" few days after facing backlash following a recent episode of her Straight Up with Stassi podcast.
More than 90 of the world’s most beautiful women gathered in one room for the Miss Universe 2017 pageant on Sunday, yet all eyes were on Fergie during the singer's stunning performance n a short silver dress.