Deputy injured after Valley Center pursuit results in crash, gunfire

The California Highway Patrol arrested 66 people in San Diego County for drunken driving as of dawn Sunday, during its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period."
At least one San Diego County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect were taken to a hospital after a stolen vehicle pursuit that resulted in gunfire early Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions, along with a couple chances for rain, are expected around the county after record-breaking heat hit last week.
Several San Diego neighborhoods hosted special shopping events to encourage locals to shop small on Saturday – drawing attention to local businesses.
Survivors of sexual assault and harassment have been joining the #MeToo conversation on social media, breaking their silence to give others the courage to do the same. Hundreds of survivors and supporters took the conversation to the streets of Downtown on Saturday for the Me Too march.
A would-be gas station robber was spooked by a customer and fled before he could carry out his plan Saturday morning, San Diego police said.
California Highway Patrol officers took arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after she veered off the road and crashed into a property fenceline east of El Cajon on Saturday evening.
CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - Drone video catches a pod of nine dolphins swimming off the coast of Carlsbad, Drone video from Jeff Hall
An apartment complex in Escondido was engulfed in flames early Saturday, and the cause was under investigation.