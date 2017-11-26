Man stabbed during fight at Rancho San Diego apartment complex

RANCHO SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was stabbed Sunday during a fight at a Rancho San Diego apartment complex, authorities said.
Deputies arriving at 7:19 p.m. at the Eaves Apartment Complex in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court located a man who was stabbed in his right hand, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Karla Menzies said.
Deputies had been at the apartment complex an hour earlier investigating the fight but the man was not there, she said. He told them he had walked a mile to his home then returned to the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Menzies said.
At least one San Diego County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect were taken to a hospital after a stolen vehicle pursuit that resulted in gunfire early Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions, along with a couple chances for rain, are expected around the county after record-breaking heat hit last week.
Several San Diego neighborhoods hosted special shopping events to encourage locals to shop small on Saturday – drawing attention to local businesses.
Survivors of sexual assault and harassment have been joining the #MeToo conversation on social media, breaking their silence to give others the courage to do the same. Hundreds of survivors and supporters took the conversation to the streets of Downtown on Saturday for the Me Too march.
A would-be gas station robber was spooked by a customer and fled before he could carry out his plan Saturday morning, San Diego police said.
California Highway Patrol officers took arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after she veered off the road and crashed into a property fenceline east of El Cajon on Saturday evening.
CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - Drone video catches a pod of nine dolphins swimming off the coast of Carlsbad, Drone video from Jeff Hall
An apartment complex in Escondido was engulfed in flames early Saturday, and the cause was under investigation.
A man was at large after robbing a gas station in Clairemont early Saturday Just after 5 a.m., a man entered an Arco gas station in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue, drew a gun and demanded money from the station's clerk.