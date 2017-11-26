Man shot while walking in neighborhood near City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young man walking with a woman was shot while they walked in the Teralta neighborhood early Sunday.



A passenger in a pickup truck driving east in the 4300 block of Polk Avenue fired at a man and a woman, both 19, walking westbound on Polk, said San Diego Police Department Sgt. Thomas Sullivan.



The man was shot in the left side of his abdomen, and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sullivan said. The woman was not injured, he said.



The shooter was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s, 5-feet- 8-inches tall, clean shaven and wearing a black shirt, Sullivan said.



There was no description for the driver.



The vehicle was described as a four-door black, medium-sized pickup truck.



Detectives from the Mid-City Division of the San Diego Police Department investigated the incident.