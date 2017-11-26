Firefighters extinguish Spring Valley house fire after several hours

A young man walking with a woman was shot while they walked in the Teralta neighborhood early Sunday.
At least one San Diego County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect were taken to a hospital after a stolen vehicle pursuit that resulted in gunfire early Sunday.
The California Highway Patrol arrested 66 people in San Diego County for drunken driving as of dawn Sunday, during its annual Thanksgiving "maximum enforcement period."
Mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions, along with a couple chances for rain, are expected around the county after record-breaking heat hit last week.
Several San Diego neighborhoods hosted special shopping events to encourage locals to shop small on Saturday – drawing attention to local businesses.