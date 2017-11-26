Flights at Lindbergh Field canceled after overnight fog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As the holiday weekend comes to a close, millions of people across the U.S. headed home.

But some going in and out of Lindbergh Field didn't get to and from their destinations on time, because of overnight fog.

After a whirlwind of a fog-forced travel delays overnight, Paula Hamrick was back from Kentucky via multiple stops in Las Vegas.

"We got here and we had to circle several times last night, and then they had to take us back to Las Vegas," said Hamrick. "And there was a whole plane load – two plane loads actually – that came back to Las Vegas and we slept in the airport."

The fog was so thick, airplanes struggled to take off and land.

Come Sunday, some thought the weather had cleared.

"Southwest was able to pull together another plane for this morning and it was going to leave early but the fog this morning kept us," said Hamrick.

Low visibility created a ripple effect of delayed and cancelled flights.

"The airport was crazy, which I assume was from when flights got delayed," said traveler Maya Barboza. "They got us onto the plane and then we just waited there for a while."

While there was trouble in the air, some say it was not bad on the roads.

"I think it's fun to drive in California," said Amber Kuphal who drove from Minnesota. "It's great. It hasn't been too busy."

