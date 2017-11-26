Parachutist injured in skydiving accident in Jamul - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parachutist injured in skydiving accident in Jamul

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A parachutist was injured in a skydiving accident in Jamul on Sunday, according to firefighters.  

It happened just after 4 p.m. in an area west of Sky Dive San Diego.  

Firefighters say the woman possibly suffered a broken a leg after making a hard landing.  

She was airlifted to Scripps Mercy Hospital. 

It's still not clear if the equipment malfunctioned, but the accident is under investigation. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 

