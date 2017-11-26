Parachutist injured in skydiving accident in Jamul

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A parachutist was injured in a skydiving accident in Jamul on Sunday, according to firefighters.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in an area west of Sky Dive San Diego.

Firefighters say the woman possibly suffered a broken a leg after making a hard landing.

She was airlifted to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

It's still not clear if the equipment malfunctioned, but the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.