San Diego Tenants United holds rent control rally

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diegans are rallying behind rent control.

On Sunday, the group San Diego Tenants United held a march in Point Loma advocating for affordable rent and against "slumlords."

Organizers say tenants of The Village Apartments have been asking management to make changes for months about several problems including cockroaches in units and harassment by a maintenance manager.

San Diego Tenants United offers free information sessions about renters' rights in both English and Spanish.