San Diego Tenants United holds rent control rally - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Tenants United holds rent control rally

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  San Diegans are rallying behind rent control. 

On Sunday, the group San Diego Tenants United held a march in Point Loma advocating for affordable rent and against "slumlords." 

Organizers say tenants of The Village Apartments have been asking management to make changes for months about several problems including cockroaches in units and harassment by a maintenance manager.  

San Diego Tenants United offers free information sessions about renters' rights in both English and Spanish. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.