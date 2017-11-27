Stores hoping people keep shopping offer Cyber Monday deals

Backers of an initiative to repeal the recent increase to the gas tax and vehicle registration fee will begin gathering signatures Monday in San Diego.
A movement is underway designed to fight for affordable housing and to stop a cutback in federal funding for homeless housing.
With the move up from Division II, UCSD would become the third Division I school in the city after San Diego State University and the University of San Diego. The process to explore Division I membership began in May of last year when students voted to raise fees to support the transition from Division II.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to extend a state of emergency over a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego County amid signs that the rate of new infections is slowing.
A young man walking with a woman was shot while they walked in the Teralta neighborhood early Sunday.