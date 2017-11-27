Engaged Couple Expecting Their First Child Killed in Thanksgiving Car Crash

A terminally ill Illinois woman who admitted to killing her disabled adult daughter in a botched murder-suicide has been found dead, two days before she was to return to prison, officials said.
The announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement has the world excited for another royal wedding, but these nuptials will be far different than those before it.
One bobcat has something to be grateful for after it was rescued from the grill of a car on Thanksgiving.
A newly engaged couple with their first child on the way was killed in a wrong-way car crash while they were reportedly on their way home from Thanksgiving dinner in Florida.
Nick Lachey has taken to social media to ask the public for help in getting justice for an employee of his Cincinnati sports bar who was shot in the face on Thanksgiving.
Three teenagers were discovered to have allegedly plotted to murder a classmate who they said “disrupted the flow” of social order at their Washington State school, authorities said.
A restaurant employee went above and beyond to help an injured veteran struggling with his food, stopping what she was doing to cut the man’s meal, a video that has gone viral shows.
A Tennessee woman rang in her 21st birthday with a bittersweet gift from her late father, who made it his mission to celebrate his “baby girl,” even after he was gone.
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October was killed several weeks later in a hit-and-run as he walked down a Nevada road, authorities said.