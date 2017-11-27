San Diego leaders to oppose federal funding cuts for homeless housing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A movement is underway designed to fight for affordable housing and to stop a cutback in federal funding for homeless housing.

Monday morning local leaders and elected representatives will voice their support for a threatened federal funding tool for affordable housing. That tool provides tax-exempt financing for affordable housing projects.

Monday’s announcement will unite many of the region’s nonprofit social service organizations that serve the homeless.

Sunday, November 26, the group San Diego Tenants United held a march in Point Loma advocating for affordable rent and against "slumlords."

Organizers say tenants of The Village Apartments have asked management to make changes for months to address several problems including cockroaches in units and harassment by a maintenance manager.

San Diego Tenants United offers free information sessions about renters' rights in both English and Spanish.

San Diego’s homeless population ranks among the nation’s highest.