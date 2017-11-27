San Diego leaders to oppose federal funding cuts for homeless housing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A movement is underway designed to fight for affordable housing and to stop a cutback in federal funding for homeless housing.
Monday morning local leaders and elected representatives will voice their support for a threatened federal funding tool for affordable housing. That tool provides tax-exempt financing for affordable housing projects.
Monday’s announcement will unite many of the region’s nonprofit social service organizations that serve the homeless.
Sunday, November 26, the group San Diego Tenants United held a march in Point Loma advocating for affordable rent and against "slumlords."
Organizers say tenants of The Village Apartments have asked management to make changes for months to address several problems including cockroaches in units and harassment by a maintenance manager.
San Diego Tenants United offers free information sessions about renters' rights in both English and Spanish.
San Diego’s homeless population ranks among the nation’s highest.
Backers of an initiative to repeal the recent increase to the gas tax and vehicle registration fee will begin gathering signatures Monday in San Diego.
With the move up from Division II, UCSD would become the third Division I school in the city after San Diego State University and the University of San Diego. The process to explore Division I membership began in May of last year when students voted to raise fees to support the transition from Division II.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday to extend a state of emergency over a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego County amid signs that the rate of new infections is slowing.
A young man walking with a woman was shot while they walked in the Teralta neighborhood early Sunday.