San Diego leaders voice opposition to federal funding cuts for homeless housing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A movement is underway designed to fight for affordable housing and to stop a cutback in federal funding for homeless housing.

On Monday, local leaders and elected officials voiced their concern over the new tax reform bill that, they say, will destroy affordable housing programs.

This measure was already passed by the House of Representatives and the tax bill, if passed by the Senate, would cut 4 percent of low income housing tax credits and private activity bonds. Both programs are crucial to funding supportive housing in our communities.

Right now, San Diego has the 4th highest homeless population in the nation and, according to California State Senator Ben Hueso, there would be over 10,000 homeless families in San Diego if it wasn’t for affordable housing programs.

Councilmember Barbara Bry added that the housing commission recently reported that San Diego needs to triple housing production to meet demand.

This is a bill that has several city leaders very concerned.

They say people should contact congress members and ask that they not cut funding for affordable housing and not vote for the tax break.

They say this is a crushing blow from Washington that would put our country into further debt.

Sunday, November 26, the group San Diego Tenants United held a march in Point Loma advocating for affordable rent and against "slumlords."

Organizers say tenants of The Village Apartments have asked management to make changes for months to address several problems including cockroaches in units and harassment by a maintenance manager.

San Diego Tenants United offers free information sessions about renters' rights in both English and Spanish.

