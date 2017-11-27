Dedicate a poinsettia in the botanical building

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of poinsettias will soon be on display at Balboa Park for the holiday season.
In this video report, CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Balboa Park to explain how you can fill the botanical building with iconic holiday plants.
It’s a start! These poinsettias are 4 of hundreds @FoBP_SD will use to fill the @BalboaPark botanical building. See how you can help on @CBS8 @DanCohenNews8 @nichellenews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/dcT0gQAfxt— Ashley Jacobs (@AshleyNews8) November 27, 2017
A four-legged passenger injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit over the weekend was recovering Monday at a local animal hospital.
A movement is underway designed to fight for affordable housing and to stop a cutback in federal funding for homeless housing.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday extended a state of emergency stemming from the year-old hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County amid signs that the rate of new infections is slowing.
Backers of an initiative to repeal the recent increase to the gas tax and vehicle registration fee will begin gathering signatures Monday in San Diego.
With the move up from Division II, UCSD would become the third Division I school in the city after San Diego State University and the University of San Diego. The process to explore Division I membership began in May of last year when students voted to raise fees to support the transition from Division II.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
A young man walking with a woman was shot while they walked in the Teralta neighborhood early Sunday.