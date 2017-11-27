What Will Meghan Markle's Expected Royal Title Be When She Marries Prince Harry?

Congrats are in order for Ray J and his wife, Princess Love!
The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars revealed on Monday that they are expecting their first child together.
Princess Love was first to announce the news, sharing a snap of her burgeoning belly via Instagram.
"It’s such a blessing...
Slay, Jennifer Lopez!
GUESS announced on Monday that the 48-year-old singer is the star of their spring 2018 advertising campaign, revealing the news with a super sexy black-and-white pic of Lopez posing in an elegant villa.
Art directed by GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano and shot by famed fa...
Soul icon and pie queen Patti LaBelle knows food is always better when served with a side of sass, as evidenced by her interactions with guests ranging from 50 Cent to Laverne Cox on her Cooking Channel show, Patti LaBelle's Place, which returned with a new season on Nov. 26.