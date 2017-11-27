Dog shot during Valley Center pursuit to make full recovery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dog shot during Valley Center pursuit to make full recovery

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A four-legged passenger injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit over the weekend was recovering Monday at a local animal hospital.

The Pitbull-mix was hit by a bullet in the leg while trapped inside the van the suspect was driving. 

The suspect- Kevin Meza, 22, a homeless resident of North County - led authorities on a chase through Valley Center early Sunday morning that ended on a dead-end street.  

Deputies opened fire twice as Meza allegedly tried to hit deputies with the van eventually sideswiping one deputy vehicle and crashing head-on into another. 

Meza was not struck by gunfire, but was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to Sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams. 

One sheriff's deputy was treated for whiplash and released from a hospital, Williams said.  

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad with more on the tough pup injured in the incident.  

