Dog shot during Valley Center pursuit to make full recovery

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A four-legged passenger injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit over the weekend was recovering Monday at a local animal hospital.

The Pitbull-mix was hit by a bullet in the leg while trapped inside the van the suspect was driving.

The suspect- Kevin Meza, 22, a homeless resident of North County - led authorities on a chase through Valley Center early Sunday morning that ended on a dead-end street.

Deputies opened fire twice as Meza allegedly tried to hit deputies with the van eventually sideswiping one deputy vehicle and crashing head-on into another.

Meza was not struck by gunfire, but was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to Sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams.

One sheriff's deputy was treated for whiplash and released from a hospital, Williams said.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad with more on the tough pup injured in the incident.

RELATED COVERAGE