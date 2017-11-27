San Diego Christian College replaces CFO amid questions about school’s finances

Following an inewsource investigation into the finances of San Diego Christian College, a school official confirmed Monday that Steve Chaney is no longer its chief financial officer.
Before President Donald Trump’s promises of an "impenetrable" wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, there was America’s wall. As it stands today, the wall is imperfect. It is a hodgepodge of steel gates, concrete pillars, hip-high vehicle barricades and other materials.
Natural gas is leaking - sometimes deliberately - from residential gas meters up and down the state of California.
San Diego Christian College, a nearly 50-year-old nonprofit school in Santee, cant account for more than $20 million in expenses that are supposed to be detailed on its public tax returns.
Taxpayers in the San Ysidro School District paid Superintendent Julio Fonseca, who resigned last month, at least $1 million in total compensation for 26 months of work in one of San Diego County's poorest school districts.
Malware infected computers at a local school district this month, deleting emails and forcing the district to temporarily shut down part of its systems. The San Ysidro School District became a local victim of malware attacks that have hit school districts from Maryland to Montana this year. The cyber attack, known as ransomware, demanded roughly $19,000 in Bitcoin over the weekend of Sept. 16.
Clinicians are amputating more toes, legs, ankles and feet of patients with diabetes in California - and San Diego County in particular - in a "shocking" trend that has mystified diabetes experts here and across the country.