CPR Hero: Visiting friend saves man having heart attack

Backers of an initiative to repeal the recent increase to the gas tax and vehicle registration fee began gathering signatures today in San Diego.
Following an inewsource investigation into the finances of San Diego Christian College, a school official confirmed Monday that Steve Chaney is no longer its chief financial officer.
UC San Diego announced Monday that it will begin the process of moving its athletics program from NCAA Division II to Division I, the top level in collegiate sports.
With Thanksgiving done, it's time to decorate for Christmas. Elena Iai Etcheverry from Charity Wings visited Morning Extra to share some crafty ideas to make your own Christmas ornaments.
It's Cyber Monday and many are shopping online for gifts – and themselves. Sharing how to practice shopping safety is cyber security expert, David Dufour from Webroot.
After Black Friday, come Cyber Monday, but before you click to purchase new toys, you may be able to make money, and lots of it, off your old, vintage toys.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.