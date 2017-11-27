The stage is set for local child actor to hit it big - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The stage is set for local child actor to hit it big

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  He may only be 4'9'' and 85 pounds, but a young Carlsbad actor is becoming a famous face on stage and television.  

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center to meet Noah Baird

  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.