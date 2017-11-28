Family mourns 17-year-old killed in Vista hit-and-run

VISTA (NEWS 8) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, Monday night.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence, a 17 year old male juvenile was crossing N. Santa Fe Avenue and was struck by a dark colored SUV.

The 17 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to investigators.

The driver of the SUV, a 22 year old male adult, fled the scene but was later contacted and arrested by San Marcos deputies in the vehicle.

At this time, alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

If anyone has any information regarding this collision, they are asked contact the San Diego Sheriff's Department's Communication Center at (858) 565-5200.

