Rescue crews resume search for man killed at Hawaii waterfall

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The search for a man believed to have been killed along with his wife at a waterfall in Hawaii over the weekend resumed Tuesday.

Hawaii police said Gladys and George Novinger were crossing the Wailuku River, just above Rainbow Falls near Hilo on Saturday around noon when they were swept downriver by strong currents.

First responders found 62-year-old Gladys Novinger unconscious in the pool below the falls. She was rescued by helicopter and was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a few hours later, according to police.

The search for her husband continued on Monday, but fire officials said severe weather in the area forced them to temporarily suspend their search.

Along with several volunteer positions in the community, Gladys helped to found the House of Peru. Its members are currently in the process of having their own international cottage built in Balboa Park.

Together, George and Gladys owned Vineyard Hacienda in Spring Valley.

George served as a former diplomat of the State Department's Foreign Service, according to the couple’s website. The website also noted George had been posted in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Syria before retiring as the State Department’s regional director of foreign missions in Southwestern States.

George Novinger also served on the City of San Diego’s International Affairs Board and co-chaired the San Diego Diplomacy Council’s Advisory Board.