San Diego couple killed at Hawaii waterfall

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A prominent couple from East County was killed in a freak accident on the big island of Hawaii over the weekend.

Gladys and George Novinger, who owned a vineyard in Spring Valley and were working on building an international cottage in Balboa Park, were swept over Rainbow Falls near Hilo over the weekend.

Hawaii police said the Spring Valley residents were crossing the Wailuku River, just above Rainbow Falls on Saturday just after noon when they were swept downriver by strong currents.

First responders found 62-year-old Gladys Novinger unconscious in the pool below the falls. She was rescued by helicopter and was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a few hours later, according to police.

The search for her husband continued on Monday, but fire officials said severe weather in the area forced them to temporarily suspend their search.

Along with several volunteer positions in the community, Gladys helped to found the House of Peru. Its members are currently in the process of having their own international cottage built in Balboa Park.

Together, George and Gladys owned Vineyard Hacienda in Spring Valley.

George served as a former diplomat of the State Department's Foreign Service, according to the couple’s website. The website also noted George had been posted in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Syria before retiring as the State Department’s regional director of foreign missions in Southwestern States.

George Novinger also served on the City of San Diego’s International Affairs Board and co-chaired the San Diego Diplomacy Council’s Advisory Board.

Weather permitting, the search for his body will resume Tuesday morning, according to fire officials in Hawaii.