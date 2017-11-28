Yuma officer charged with raping woman in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Diego pleaded not guilty Monday to eight felony charges, including forcible rape.

Jared Elkins, 33, was arrested after police responded to an emergency call in the 4700 block of Marlborough Drive in Kensington at 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Elkins, who has been with the Yuma Police Department for seven years, posted $250,000 bail and appeared in court out of custody.

In addition to forcible rape, Elkins is charged with rape of an intoxicated person, two counts each of forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an intoxicated person, forcible sexual penetration and sexual penetration of an intoxicated person.

A spokesperson for the Yuma Police Department told News 8 that when Elkins was arrested he was placed on paid administrative leave.

"He is still currently on administrative leave. It is up to the department how they proceed from here, but as of right now that has not changed - he still on administrative leave," said Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police.

Sgt. Franklin said Elkins has been on the force for seven years and was assigned to special enforcement. Further, Sgt. Franklin said Elkins had privately spoken to commanders.

His father, Lt. Danny Elkins, was on the Yuma Police Department, but was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1995.

He faces 16 years in prison if convicted, according to Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox.

Elkins will be back in court March 1 for a readiness conference. A March 22 preliminary hearing date was also set.

Records show Jared Elkins married a woman in 2013, and she filed for divorce four days after his arrest.