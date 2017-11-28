Nick and Drew Lachey Reveal the Crazy 98 Degrees Gifts They Never Wanted Grandma to See (Exclusive)

Actress Carly Chaikin may play a hacker on TV, but don’t expect to catch the Mr. Robot star dabbling in the dark web anytime soon.
Kate Middleton’s ready to have a new sister-in-law! The 35-year-old pregnant Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Tuesday at The Foundling Museum in London, just one day after the news broke that her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle had confirmed their engagement.
The nominees are in for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, and music's biggest night will feature some of your favorite artists ...though some were snubbed.
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are arguably two of the most powerful blondes in Hollywood, and on Monday, they were together again on the red carpet.
The guys of 98 Degrees are back and dishing to ET about how times have changed in the 20-plus years since they've been a boy band.
While one British Harry was exciting the world with his engagement news on Tuesday, Harry Styles was rocking the red carpet with his one-of-a-kind fashion!
John Mayer isn’t worried about playing it cool! The 40-year-old musician appeared on Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he freely opened up about his ex, Katy Perry.
That churro diet is paying off! Kim Kardashian stripped down after indulging in her favorite treat on Monday.