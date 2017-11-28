Students Surprise Teacher With Nintendo After His Toddler Son Is Diagnosed With Cancer

Aquarium experts are trying to figure out what caused the death of a six-ton humpback whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach this week.
As a California school reopened weeks after it came under fire by a gunman hell-bent on causing mayhem and loss, a 6-year-old boy who was shot twice is struggling with the idea of returning.
A Florida woman says she is hoping to show 125 kids what Christmas is all about with an extravagant holiday bash.
To mark Inside Edition's 30 years on the air, Deborah Norville has recalled her most memorable assignment for the show.
Bogus skin cream and health supplement ads are all over the Internet. The products are supposedly endorsed by celebrities apparently to lure unwitting consumers into long-term contracts.
Cat burglars have gotten their name for their feline-like skills at scaling buildings and easily slinking into their targets' homes — so maybe we should call this guy something else.
While the whole world seemed to stop and react to the news of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, one man really had something to say about the pending nuptials — her TV fiancé.
A southern California gym full of people narrowly avoided catastrophe when they left their class shortly before a pickup truck plowed into the building and through the workout space, authorities said.
A New Mexico high school class was clearly feeling holiday generosity as they surprised their teacher with a brand new game console to raise his spirits, weeks after his 2-year-old son's leukemia diagnosis.
North Carolina officials, the FBI and even the U.S. Marine Corps are aiding in the search for a 3-year-old girl whose mother is desperate for her safe return.