Make-A-Wish presents Skate by the Sea at Hotel Del Coronado

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - It's not every day that you get an opportunity to ice skate with the ocean just steps away. Luckily for San Diegans, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made it possible.

The 13th annual Skate by the Sea fundraiser runs through New Years Day outside of the Hotel Del Coronado, giving ice-skating enthusiasts a chance to knock the rust off their old blades and skate for a good cause.

Make-A-Wish Foundation of San Diego's Chris Sichel said checking in at the rink is a great way to give back, especially on a day like Giving Tuesday.

"There's Black Friday, there's Cyber Monday, which are fun, but the holiday season is really about giving back and about doing good," Sichel said. "So we invite San Diego to get involved, donate today, find out how you can get involved and make kids' lives better at a time when it's really, really hard and they're having some health challenges."

Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses, taking their minds, and their family's minds, away from the stress and worry and giving them a joyful, happy moment together that they will remember for a lifetime.

Several wish recipients and Make-A-Wish ambassadors were at the Hotel Del Coronado ice rink Tuesday morning supporting the mission and testifying to the foundation's profound impact the foundation has on the lives of kids fighting for their lives.

For $30 you can lace up some skates and glide across the ice for at least 90 minutes. Portions of the proceeds go to helping grant wishes to kids across the country.