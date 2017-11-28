SDG&E caps gas leak near Walmart at Parkway Plaza - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) - San Diego Gas and Electric ha capped a natural gas leak near a Walmart at Parkway Plaza in El Cajon.

The leak prompted evacuations near the storefront at 605 Fletcher Parkway, according to El Cajon police.

The west entrance of the Walmart will remain closed until further notice but the east entrance, as well as the rest of the mall, are open to customers.

