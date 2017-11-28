Charity campaign to end veteran homelessness begins - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charity campaign to end veteran homelessness begins

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An effort to get America's veterans off the street and into homes starts Tuesday.  

It's called the Full Force for Vets campaign and it's being put on by Wounded Warrior Homes. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from San Marcos on Giving Tuesday.

