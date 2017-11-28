Charity campaign to end veteran homelessness begins

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An effort to get America's veterans off the street and into homes starts Tuesday.
It's called the Full Force for Vets campaign and it's being put on by Wounded Warrior Homes.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from San Marcos on Giving Tuesday.
Learn more about Full Force for Vets in the video below:
Click here to view on YouTube.
The search for a man believed to have been killed along with his wife at a waterfall in Hawaii over the weekend resumed Tuesday.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a former Navy commander accused of sexually assaulting a colleague at her home in San Diego.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, Monday night.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 500 pounds of illicit drugs worth nearly $2 million over the Thanksgiving weekend along the southern border of California, the federal agency reported Tuesday.
A natural gas line rupture near a shopping center in El Cajon prompted evacuations Tuesday morning, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
An off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Diego pleaded not guilty Monday to eight felony charges, including forcible rape.