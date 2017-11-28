Giving Tuesday: Gift ideas that give back

Just because we are getting closer to winter, doesn't mean we should be out and about without sunscreen.
The search for a man believed to have been killed along with his wife at a waterfall in Hawaii over the weekend resumed Tuesday.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a former Navy commander accused of sexually assaulting a colleague at her home in San Diego.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, Monday night.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 500 pounds of illicit drugs worth nearly $2 million over the Thanksgiving weekend along the southern border of California, the federal agency reported Tuesday.
A natural gas line rupture near a shopping center in El Cajon prompted evacuations Tuesday morning, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.