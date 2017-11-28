Giving Tuesday: Gift ideas that give back - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Giving Tuesday: Gift ideas that give back

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Cyber Monday is over and now it's on to Giving Tuesday.

You can volunteer, donate money, or maybe support a great cause while you shop. 

Lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos visited Morning Extra gift ideas that give back.

To visit some of the sites Courtney suggests click the links below: 

Alp-n-Rock

Boutique Mexico

Mirenesse

Sababa Water

U Brands

Vessel Bags

