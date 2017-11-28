'Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!' detection and prevention fundraiser - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!' detection and prevention fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Just because we are getting closer to winter, doesn't mean we should be out and about without sunscreen. 

This weekend, an event and its participants are telling skin cancer to "take a hike." 

Dr. Kimberly Butterwick from Cosmetic Laser Dermatology visited with Morning Extra with more on what you need to know even this time of year.  

See below for some facts about skin cancer: 

