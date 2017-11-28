Remains of ancient sea cow unearthed on California island

Friends of a San Diego couple fear the worst after the pair, known for their risqué travel photos, was caught up in a scandal overseas and disappeared.
It has been more than six years since a woman was found tied-up, naked and hanging at a historic mansion in Coronado – her death was ruled a suicide.
Some big cats at Lions, Tigers and Bears have a new space to call home. On Tuesday, the animal sanctuary released its lions into a recently built, multi-acre habitat. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch caught it all on camera and shows us more.
More women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against a San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy.
For the past 55 years, when drivers in the South Bay crashed their cars one body shop was always there to straighten out their problems.
After being planted in an Ocean Beach backyard more than 25 years ago by News 8's photojournalist Charles Landon, a local tree has become part of an Ocean Beach holiday tradition. It was donated to be his year's Ocean Beach's tree and is now standing tall at the foot of Newport Avenue.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 500 pounds of illicit drugs worth nearly $2 million over the Thanksgiving weekend along the southern border of California, the federal agency reported Tuesday.
A La Mesa man who led police on a pursuit in a stolen Range Rover from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, during which he attempted to ram a police cruiser and an officer trying to lay down a spike strip, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in state prison.