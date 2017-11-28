Don’t miss Island Food & Beer Fest this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The flavors of the islands are coming close to home this weekend.

The Island Food & Beer Fest includes unlimited beer tasting, island food for purchase, a commemorative glass, and an entire festival experience.

Local breweries will be on hand with those unlimited tastings as food pairings are prepared by local island restaurants.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the San Diego Lions Scholarship Foundation.

