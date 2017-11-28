Don’t miss Island Food & Beer Fest this Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Don’t miss Island Food & Beer Fest this Saturday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The flavors of the islands are coming close to home this weekend. 

The Island Food & Beer Fest includes unlimited beer tasting, island food for purchase, a commemorative glass, and an entire festival experience.  

Local breweries will be on hand with those unlimited tastings as food pairings are prepared by local island restaurants.  

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the San Diego Lions Scholarship Foundation.  

Use Promo Code: KFMBFM and receive a 50% discount to the event!  

For more information visit TheCWSanDiego.com's event page.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.