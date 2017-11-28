San Diego home values increase among the highest in the U.S.

For the past 55 years, when drivers in the South Bay crashed their cars one body shop was always there to straighten out their problems.
After being planted in an Ocean Beach backyard more than 25 years ago by News 8's photojournalist Charles Landon, a local tree has become part of an Ocean Beach holiday tradition. It was donated to be his year's Ocean Beach's tree and is now standing tall at the foot of Newport Avenue.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 500 pounds of illicit drugs worth nearly $2 million over the Thanksgiving weekend along the southern border of California, the federal agency reported Tuesday.
A La Mesa man who led police on a pursuit in a stolen Range Rover from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, during which he attempted to ram a police cruiser and an officer trying to lay down a spike strip, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in state prison.
More women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against a San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy.
Home values in San Diego rose 0.5 percent between August and September, and 8.2 percent from September of last year, according to the Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices released Tuesday.
Jury selection got underway Tuesday for the trial of a former Navy commander accused of sexually assaulting a colleague at her home in San Diego.
The U.S. women's national team will pay Denmark on Jan. 21 in San Diego in preparation for World Cup qualifying later in the year.