End of the road for longtime body shop - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

End of the road for longtime body shop

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  For the past 55 years, when drivers in the South Bay crashed their cars one body shop was always there to straighten out their problems.  

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Chula Vista where it's the end of the road for longtime business Marquez Auto Body.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.