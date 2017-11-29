Police fire shots at pursuit suspect in Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police officers were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning in an incident that began near a Linda Vista park close to San Diego Mesa College and Kearny High School, authorities said.
Details on the officer-involved shooting were not immediately released, but the events that sparked it began around 12:10 a.m. at the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center at 3170 Armstrong Street in Linda Vista, Officer John Buttle said. The recreation center is surrounded by the community college, the high school, an Army National Guard recruiting center, a facility for at-risk children and a halfway house for offenders completing state prison sentences.
News8 reported that police attempted to contact two men inside a possible stolen vehicle when the black sedan sped off, nearly hitting an officer. That apparently prompted the officers to open fire on the car.
But the sedan sped away north on Armstrong Street into the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood ... where it crashed into a parked car on Marlesta Drive, according to media reports. There, the passenger was immediately detained but the driver took off running. He was later captured and taken into custody.
10News reported one of the men sustained minor injuries when he was struck in the arm by an officer's bullet. News8 reported that officers searching the car found a gun inside the vehicle, which officers suspect was stolen.
The San Diego Police Department's homicide unit was investigating the shooting, Buttle said. Homicide detectives typically investigate all officer-involved shootings whether they are fatal or not.
