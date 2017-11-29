Gayle King Reacts to Matt Lauer Being Fired From 'Today' a Week After Charlie Rose Scandal

The sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer that just came to light reportedly occurred three years ago.
Kathie Lee Gifford had a spirit of forgiveness upon reacting to the news that her longtime colleague, Matt Lauer, had been fired from the Today show.
Megyn Kelly was as shocked as her Today show colleagues to hear that Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show, but was also showed concern for the woman accusing the 59-year-old newsman of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace ."
Having a conversation with drag stars Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova (real names Brian Firkus and Brian McCook, respectively) is kind of like being on an extended episode of their YouTube webseries, UNHhhh. You may start talking with them about one topic, but the next thing you know,...
Forget Santa Claus, every little girl needs a gift from Wonder Woman this year! Kelly Clarkson’s adorable 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, got just that on Tuesday.
If anyone can sympathize with how the Today show team is feeling after the sudden firing of Matt Lauer, it's the employees at CBS This Morning.
They may have a third child on the way and a family wedding to prep for, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are keeping busy!